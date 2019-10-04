  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Author Kevin Lovegreen is launching his latest kids’ action-adventure book as told by his main character Lucky Luke.

Lovegreen is hosting a book launch event for “The Snake River Challenge” on October 5 at Orvis Days.

The store is located at 5001 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN. Lovegreen will sign books and visit with kids from 11 AM-3 PM.

To learn more click here.

