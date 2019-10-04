Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Friday on WCCO 4 News at Noon, we feature a pet guest in need of a forever home.
This week’s pet guests are Simby and Rascal, litter-mate kittens who are happy, playful and affectionate.
According to the Animal Humane Society, “their previous owner reported that they’ve done well with children, dogs, and other cats.”
