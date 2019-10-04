  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Every Friday on WCCO 4 News at Noon, we feature a pet guest in need of a forever home.

This week’s pet guests are Simby and Rascal, litter-mate kittens who are happy, playful and affectionate.

According to the Animal Humane Society, “their previous owner reported that they’ve done well with children, dogs, and other cats.”

Click here for more information.

