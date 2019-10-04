MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins face off in Game One of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees Friday. But how have the Twins fared in the postseason before?

Formally the Washington Senators, the Twins have played in the postseason a total of 12 times since coming to Minnesota in 1961. Friday will mark the 13th time in the postseason. The Twins have not made it out of the American League Division Series since 2002.

The first World Series appearance since moving to Minnesota, the Twins lost 3-4 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1965.

In both 1969 and 1970, the Twins made it to the American League Championship Series, but eventually lost to the Baltimore Orioles on both occasions in 0-3 shutouts.

The Twins were also victorious in the 1987 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, which ended 4-3.

1991 marks the most recent World Series appearance for the Twins, which ended in a 4-3 victory against the Atlanta Braves.

In 2002, the Twins beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 in the American League Division Series. The team advanced to the American League Championship series, but eventually fell 1-4 to the Anaheim Angels.

The American League Division Series in both 2003 and 2004 saw the Twins lose 1-3 to the Yankees.

In 2006, the Twins played the Oakland Athletics in the American League Division Series, but that round also ended with a 0-3 result for the Twins.

The Twins also faced off against the Yankees in the American League Division Series in both 2009 and 2010. Both years, the round ended with the Twins being shut out 0-3.

In 2017, the Twins also played the Yankees in the American League wild card round. The Twins eventually lost that round 4-8.