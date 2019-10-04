MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of roads will be closed for part of the weekend as thousands of runners get ready to take their marks for the annual Twin Cities Marathon.
The race starts Sunday morning, with the better portion starting at 8 a.m. for the main race. (There is also a 10-mile that starts at 6:54 a.m.)
The race begins near U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, moving from there along Sixth Street, down Marquette Avenue, onto 12th Street and onto Hennepin Avenue. The race does deviate from the previous year’s route due to construction along Hennepin.
Here are the current road closures reported on the marathon’s website:
The ramp from I-35W to 3rd Street, 4th Street and Washington Ave and the ramp from Highway 55 W. to 3rd Street and Washington Ave will be closed 10 p.m. Friday, October 4th until 5:00 a.m. Monday, October 7th.
Those accessing U.S. Bank Stadium from I-35W North will have to take the 5th Ave exit or drive up to 4th Street SE/University Ave and go over the bridge, then head South on I-35W to Washington Ave.
South 3rd Street will be closed between I-35W and US Bank Stadium. The South 11th Ave bridge will also be closed for construction.
