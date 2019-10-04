MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud police say a 37-year-old St. Cloud man is in custody after threatening another man with a loaded shotgun inside his residence, resulting in a standoff situation with police.
According to police, officers were sent at 3:32 p.m. Thursday to a residence located on the 300 block of 16th Avenue North. They were there responding to a report of an intoxicated man with a loaded shotgun in his home threatening to kill another man.
Shortly after arriving, police said the man who was threatened left the house and met with officers. He was uninjured.
Police say they then confirmed the suspect was still inside the house and no other people were inside. Attempts to contact the suspect through phone and megaphone were unsuccessful.
St. Cloud police’s SWAT team responded, reinforced the perimeter and continued negotiating with the suspect. Roads around the area were also shut down during the incident.
A search warrant was acquired and then executed on the residence at 9 p.m. by the SWAT team. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
The loaded shotgun was recovered inside the home. Roads were reopened by 9:30 p.m.
The suspect was taken to Stearns County Jail where he is being held for court on charges related to threats of violence.
