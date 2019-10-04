  • WCCO 4On Air

Roster Includes Arraez, Who Was Questionable For Series
Filed Under:Twins


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Twins have released their roster for the American League Division Series against the Yankees.

Game One is slated for Friday night in New York. Starting pitcher for the Bomba Squad will be Jose Berrios.

RELATED: Yankees Roster For ALDS Series Against Twins

Other pitchers on the roster are Randy Dobnak, Tyler Duffey, Kyle Gibson, Brusdar Graterol, Zack Littell, Trevor May, Jake Odorizzi, Taylor Rogers, Sergio Romo, Devin Smeltzer and Cody Stashak.

Catchers listed are Jason Castro and Mitch Garver. Not listed was fan favorite Williams “La Tortuga” Astudillo.

Infielders: Ehire Adrianza, Luis Arraez, C.J. Cron, Marwin Gonzalez, Jorge Polnaco, Miguel Sano, and Jonatha Schoop.

Outfielders: Jake Cave, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario.

Designated hitter: Nelson Cruz.

Game One is slated to start at 6:07 p.m. (Central Time).

