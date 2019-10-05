Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ed Ackerson was a central figure in the Minneapolis music scene for decades. Just over a year ago, the singer was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.
He died Friday, an update on his GoFundMe page said.
“Ed loved life and lived it to the fullest,” his partner Ashley Ackerson said. “He made art until the day he died and I think it’s some of his best work yet. He never stopped learning, dreaming, loving, exploring, finding new music and inspiration.”
Ashley said Ed’s new album is set to be released soon.
