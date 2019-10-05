Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in St. Paul say no one was hurt Saturday after a vehicle drove into a building.
The St. Paul Fire Department tweeted about the crash just after 2:20 p.m., saying it happened near the 1300 block of University.
@StPaulFireDept and @sppdmn responded to a vehicle into a building on the 1300 block of University today. There were no injuries and there was no damage done to the structural support for the building. pic.twitter.com/LSmvaZqjWy
— Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) October 5, 2019
Officials say no one was injured and no damage was done to the structural support of the building.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
