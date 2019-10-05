MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Despite the team being on the road, hundreds of Twins fans treated tonight like a home game at Target Field. The stadium gave free access to fans at the Bat & Barrel restaurant and Delta Sky Club Level, with fans only needing to pay for food and drinks.

It was a dad-and-daughter night for the Bryan and Carly Johnson, who drove up from Lakeville.

“We just want to support them and be in the atmosphere and vibe of target field. It’s awesome,” said Bryan.

Some brave fans bundled up in the cold and misty weather to watch on the Jumbo Tron, including the Lyon Family who wanted to watch the game in their exact season ticket holder seats.

“[It’s] normal Minnesota weather. I think it’s great. I’m pretty warm actually right now,” said Elena Lyon.

Despite the rocky start to this series with the Yankees, Twins fans are still in high spirits knowing it’s not over yet.

“I think once we’re back home, home field advantage, I think we’re going to kick butt on Monday,” said Lyon.

“I feel like they’re going to win the next three games,” said Twins Fan, Joel Schrimpf.

A Target Field representative said over 250 Homer Hankies were sold at the watch party Saturday night.