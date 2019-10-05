Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating a person’s death as a possible drowning.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Sandhill Lake in Luck, Wisconsin around 4:45 p.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, emergency crews found a person unresponsive and began performing CPR. However, attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful.
Authorities say based on the preliminary investigation, it appears someone was fishing on Sandhill Lake and fell out of a boat and into the water, where they were submerged for several minutes.
The sheriff’s department is waiting until the family can be notified to release the name of the person who died.
No additional details are available at this time.
