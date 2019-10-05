MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Organizers say Saturday’s events for the Twin Cities Marathon have been cancelled due to lightning storms in the forecast.
Today's Events are Cancelled. The TC 10K, TC 5K, presented by Fredrikson & Byron, P.A., and the Medtronic TC Family Events have been cancelled due to lightning storms forecast throughout the morning.
Please follow the link to learn more. https://t.co/613i3GPww8
— TwinCities In Motion (@tcmarathon) October 5, 2019
That includes the 10K, 5K and family events at the State Capitol. The health and fitness expo, which is indoors at the St. Paul RiverCentre, will still be open.
The marathon itself, and the TC 10 mile, are expected to proceed as scheduled on Sunday.
This is the first time in the event’s 38-year history they’ve had to cancel anything during marathon weekend.
