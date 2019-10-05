  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Organizers say Saturday’s events for the Twin Cities Marathon have been cancelled due to lightning storms in the forecast.

That includes the 10K, 5K and family events at the State Capitol.  The health and fitness expo, which is indoors at the St. Paul RiverCentre, will still be open.

The marathon itself, and the TC 10 mile, are expected to proceed as scheduled on Sunday.

This is the first time in the event’s 38-year history they’ve had to cancel anything during marathon weekend.

