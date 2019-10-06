



A 4-year-old child and a man are injured from gunfire after a shooting and SUV rollover Sunday night in St. Paul. The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Wabasha Street, police said.

Multiple 911 callers reported shots were fired and a vehicle had rolled over.

Police said officers located a small SUV on its roof upon arrival. Inside were the two victims.

The man was breathing but unconscious, and he had at least one life-threatening gunshot wound to his head. The 4-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to his foot and was conscious and breathing. Paramedics responded and transported both victims to Regions Hospital.

Police said the scene has been secured and investigators are searching for further witnesses and evidence.

Sergeant Mike Ernster said the man and boy are the 123rd and 124th shooting victims in the city this year.

“These shootings frustrate everyone,” Ernster said. “People who are carrying guns in our city illegally are the ones most likely to be involved in shootings. What we need is the public’s help.”

Police don’t yet know if the victims are related, how the car flipped over, or how many shots were fired. No weapons have been recovered and Ernster said the shooting does not appear to be random.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 651-266-5650.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for updates.