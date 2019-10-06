ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — More than 20,000 runners crossed the finish line at the 38th annual Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon and 10-mile race Sunday. More than 13,000 took off on the 10-mile course before the sun was up, with roughly 8,700 marathoners right behind them.
Taking off like a school of fish right at 8 o’clock, 49 states and about two dozen countries were represented in the crowd. Seventy percent of the runners were from Minnesota. Two of them earned their way onto the podium.
Dakotah Lindwurm from Burnsville was the second female finisher, and Danny Docherty finished third in the men’s marathon.
“I was not feeling great, but I just kind of kept chipping away,” said Docherty. “I was starting to cramp up maybe around 20, 21 miles. I had a cramp in my left hamstring, so I knew that wasn’t a good sign. But I just kind of tried to dial the pace back, just tried to do what I could coming up Summit — coming up those hills.”
Docherty knows the course well.
“I grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota — actually right off of mile 24.5,” he said. “Growing up, I knew Summit Avenue. I ran on Summit Avenue all the time,” said Docherty “It was incredible.”
His old stomping grounds became his new path to a medal Sunday — and a road to accomplishment, for thousands.
