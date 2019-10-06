MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities Marathon just capped off its 38th annual 26.2-mile race — but one Kenyan runner won his fourth annual title. Dominic Ondoro won an unprecedented fourth Medtronic Twin Cities men’s title with a 2:12:12 victory among over 6,000 participants.
“It’s exciting,” Ondoro said. “I like the way the people here interact with us. They cheer us very well.”
Ondoro said he had lower back pain around the 20K mark and didn’t think he’d set a record because of it.
Denis Chirchir, also from Kenya, won second place in the men’s division with a time of 2:13:50. Danny Docherty, from Minneapolis, finished 2:15:55 in third place.
The women’s marathon winner is Julia Kohnen from Missouri, who finished with a time of 2:31:29. It is her first Twin Cities Marathon title.
“It’s a really good feeling to have a fast time under my belt now,” Kohnen said. “It’s so fun, and the neighborhoods are absolutely gorgeous.”
In second place for women was Burnsville’s Dakotah Lindwurm with 2:32:49. In third place was Heather Lieberg, who won second place in the 2014 marathon, with a time of 2:34:07 on Sunday.
