Rodney Smith, Gophers Run Over Illinois On Way To 40-17 WinTanner Morgan saw the defense sink towards the line of scrimmage preparing to stop Minnesota's surging rushing attack. The Gophers quarterback stepped back and connected with receiver Rashod Bateman for a 59-yard pass on the first play of the second half.

80-Year-Old To Run Twin Cities Marathon For 38th TimeTens of thousands of runners from across the world are competing in the Twin Cities Marathon races this weekend. On Sunday, Eddy Rousseau, who recently turned 80, will run his 110th marathon.

Over 250 Twins Fans Watch Game 2 At Target Field, Spirits Remain HighDespite the team being on the road, hundreds of Twins fans treated tonight like a home game at Target Field. The stadium gave free access to fans at the Bat & Barrel restaurant and Delta Sky Club Level, with fans only needing to pay for food and drinks.

Gregorius, Yankees Stagger Twins Again, Lead ALDS 2-0Didi Gregorius hooked a slump-busting grand slam during a seven-run third inning and the New York Yankees pummeled the Minnesota Twins again, cruising to an 8-2 victory Saturday for a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.