MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was killed Saturday night after he was struck by two vehicles in Wyoming.
The State Patrol says 19-year-old Emmanuel Alessandro Lemus-Soto of St. Louis Park, was standing on the stripe dividing the two southbound lanes on Interstate 35W when he was hit by a Toyota Rav4 that was traveling in the right lane. He was then struck by a Toyota Camry traveling in the left lane.
Lemus-Soto was declared dead at the scene. Police believe he may have been under the influence of alcohol.
Neither driver was injured.
