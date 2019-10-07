MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At the tail end of summer, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport began restricting the TSA security checkpoints so that every passenger had to either go to one or the other, depending on their TSA Precheck status.
This was due to construction inside Terminal 1 that was expected to continue until mid-December.
Beginning Tuesday, all travelers will once again be allowed to use either the North or South security checkpoint, whichever they choose.
According to the airport, the Metropolitan Airports Commission altered the construction phasing, reverting both checkpoints to conditions as they were prior to the change implemented Aug. 19.
The airport also said that the MAC increased the number of workers deployed to direct travelers to the correct lines.
Also, Checkpoint 10, which is located in between the blue and red parking ramps, opening into the skyway connecting the C and G concourses, is now available to passengers who only have carry-on bags.
