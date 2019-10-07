Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A groundbreaking in downtown Minneapolis is taking place Monday for a new luxury condominium.
The building, called “Eleven,” will be 41 stories, standing 550 feet in the air. For comparison, the IDS Tower is 792 feet tall, but 550 feet will still make it the tallest residential building in Minneapolis. The Carlyle currently holds that title.
“Eleven” will be built in the Mill District along West River Parkway.
There are four units per floor near the bottom, then two units per floor, and just one in the upper portion of the building. Each home includes a private terrace.
Amenities include a 75-foot lap pool, a golf simulator and a demonstration kitchen.
You must log in to post a comment.