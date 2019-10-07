Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis law firm Cozen O’Connor said they will hold a lien on Prince’s siblings’ interest in his Estate.
The notice claims the brother and sister owe legal services totaling more than $107 million — more than $118,000 from Tyka Nelson and more than $953,000 from Omar Baker.
The lien holds include the law firm’s right to receive compensation.
According to documents, the amounts listed do “not include any fees and costs that Cozen O’Connor was awarded by the Court for work that benefited the Estate.”
