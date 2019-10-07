Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man shot in St. Paul Sunday has died. A child was also hit in the incident, which happened around 5:15 p.m. on the 400 block of Wabasha Street South.
Police say a man driving an SUV was shot in the head. He crashed and the SUV flipped over.
A 4-year-old boy was also shot in the foot.
Both were taken to Regions Hospital. As of about 9:30 a.m., St. Paul Police said that the man had died. Authorities identified him as 23-year-old Jeriko Boykin Sr., of St. Paul, and said he was the father of the child who was also injured.
That boy is expected to recover from his injuries.
Police think the shooter knew who they were targeting. That person has not been caught.
