MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck in Ham Lake Monday afternoon.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at Lexington Avenue and Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast at about 3:30 p.m.
The pickup truck was attempting a left turn onto Bunker Lake Boulevard, and the motorcycle was moving south along Lexington Avenue when the crash happened.
The driver, who was not identified by name, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities do not suspect alcohol to have been a contributing factor, and the crash is still under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol, Anoka County, and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
The driver of the pickup truck, who was alone in the vehicle, was not injured.
You must log in to post a comment.