



— Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has filed for divorce, according to court records.

Court records confirm that the 37-year-old representative filed for divorce on Friday from her husband, Ahmed Hirsi.

In the divorce filing, it’s stated that there was an “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship”. Omar is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their three children.

Omar’s attorney, Jaime Driggs, released a statement on behalf of Omar.

“Ilhan has filed for divorce from her husband Ahmed. As with all marriages, this is intensely personal and a difficult time for their family. For years, Ilhan and Ahmed have been the object of speculation and inuendo from political opponents and the media. This has taken a significant toll on Ilhan, Ahmed, and their three children. Just like any other family navigating this kind of transition, Ilhan wishes to have their privacy respected for themselves and their children and will not be commenting any further,” Driggs said.

The divorce filing comes more than a month after a democratic consultant of Omar was accused by his wife in divorce filings of having an affair with Omar.

The consultant, Tim Mynett, denied the allegations. In a counterclaim to his wife’s divorce filing, Tim Mynett admitted to telling his wife, Beth Mynett, that his heart was no longer in the marriage but denied that he was leaving her for Omar or that he was in love with the congresswoman.

Additionally, he denied that there was “any physical or sexual relationship” between him and Omar.

In June, Omar was ordered to repay thousands in taxes for filing joint married tax returns with one man while legally married to another.