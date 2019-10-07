Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minneapolis prepares for President Donald Trump’s rally at the Target Center Thursday, it’s reported that Vice President Mike Pence will also visit Minnesota on the same day.
According to Politico, Pence will stop at an undetermined location in the 2nd Congressional District, which is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Angie Craig.
The stop is part of a national tour of congressional districts that are represented by Democrats. Pence’s first stop is scheduled for Wednesday in southwest Iowa.
The tour comes as an impeachment inquiry ramps up against the president.
