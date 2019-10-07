Sounders Take 2nd In West With 1-0 Win Over MinnesotaMinnesota (15-11-8), which started the day tied for second with Seattle, slipped to fourth and will host the Los Angeles Galaxy in the first round of the new single-elimination playoffs.

Luis Severino Fresh As Yankees Try To Sweep Twins AgainLuis Severino certainly should be fresh when he tries to lead the New York Yankees to yet another Division Series sweep of the Minnesota Twins.

2 Minnesotans Place At Twin Cities MarathonMore than 20,000 runners crossed the finish line at the 38th annual Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon and 10-mile race Sunday. More than 13,000 took off on the 10-mile course before the sun was up, with roughly 8,700 marathoners right behind them.

Odyssey Sims Named To All-WNBA Second TeamMinnesota Lynx guard Odyssey Sims was voted to the All-WNBA Second Team, the first in her career. It's the ninth consecutive year at least one Lynx player has been named to either the All-WNBA First or Second Team, a PR spokesperson for the team said.