MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is going back to school. The University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs announced Tuesday Dayton will join the program as a fellow this academic year.
The two-term Democratic governor will serve as an executive leadership fellow with the university’s Center for Integrated Leadership. The unpaid position is designed for leaders in government, business or nonprofits, according to a university news release.
As a fellow, Dayton will work with students on a number of leadership projects. He will also have an office in the Humphrey School where students can visit him during office hours.
“Over his remarkable professional life of public service, Governor Dayton has served the state of Minnesota in so many capacities that are highly relevant to the Humphrey School community,” said Humphrey Dean Laura Bloomberg in a statement. “Our students are eager to engage with him and seek his advice as they embark on their own careers in public life.”
