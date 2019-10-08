Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis-based publisher Tiger Oak Media has reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis-based publisher Tiger Oak Media has reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
According to the Star Tribune, the publishing house has assets of up to $50,000 and owes at least 200 creditors between $1 million and $10 million. Tiger Oak publishes more than 20 titles, featuring a variety of bridal, lifestyle and business magazines. Just last year, the publisher discontinued its Minnesota Business magazine.
A filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court shows the company employs 86 people.
Tiger Oak CEO Craig Bednar launched the company’s first title, Minnesota Bride, in 1993.
You must log in to post a comment.