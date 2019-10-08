  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis-based publisher Tiger Oak Media has reportedly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to the Star Tribune, the publishing house has assets of up to $50,000 and owes at least 200 creditors between $1 million and $10 million. Tiger Oak publishes more than 20 titles, featuring a variety of bridal, lifestyle and business magazines. Just last year, the publisher discontinued its Minnesota Business magazine.

A filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court shows the company employs 86 people.

Tiger Oak CEO Craig Bednar launched the company’s first title, Minnesota Bride, in 1993.

