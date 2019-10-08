Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say two people are in serious condition after being shot Tuesday evening in the Powderhorn neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 3800 block of Columbus Avenue just before 8 p.m. on a report of a shooting. They arrived to find that the two victims had driven themselves to Abbot Northwestern Hospital about a mile-and-a-half north of the scene.
Police say both men underwent surgery Tuesday night, and both are expected to survive. No one is in custody.
