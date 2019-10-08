MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Chisago County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find 30-year-old Ashley Marie Murschel.
She was last seen in the Benton-Mille Lacs counties area on the evening of October 2. Investigators say she told someone she was trying to walk home to Rush City along Highway 95.
Murschel was last seen wearing a pink-hooded sweatshirt, and she may have been wearing black eyeglasses.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 651-257-4100.