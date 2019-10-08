  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Chisago County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find 30-year-old Ashley Marie Murschel.

She was last seen in the Benton-Mille Lacs counties area on the evening of October 2. Investigators say she told someone she was trying to walk home to Rush City along Highway 95.

(credit: Chisago Co. Sheriff)

Murschel was last seen wearing a pink-hooded sweatshirt, and she may have been wearing black eyeglasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 651-257-4100.