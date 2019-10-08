MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rochester police say a 28-year-old man is in custody after a woman walking with five young children was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in the area of 18th Avenue Southwest and Folwell Drive Southwest at about 3 p.m. Investigators say the attacker came up behind the 24-year-old woman and five children — who are believed to be associated with a local charter school – and began to swing his arms and a bag at them.
The woman placed herself between the children and the man, who then stabbed her in the back with a scissors. He then fled the area on foot, but was tracked down by police about 15 minutes later on the 600 block of Memorial Parkway Southwest. Officers found scissors in his waistband, and witnesses confirmed he was the attacker.
The victim was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is currently in the Olmstead County Jail, and will likely be charged Wednesday.