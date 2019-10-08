MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 39-year-old Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to beating, strangling and leaving his wife for dead on the side of a wintry road last year.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Jeremiah Kingbird pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in connection to the Jan. 6, 2019 incident.
That day, a woman called 911 to report that a man came up to her house to say he had just found his wife — who has not been identified — in the snow on Old Ponemah Road. Officers arrived to find her barely breathing, and suffering from severe injuries. She was later pronounced dead at Red Lake HIS Hospital.
The criminal complaint says officers saw blood on the front passenger window of Kingbird’s vehicle. Kingbird later confessed to investigators that he beat her while intoxicated, threw her into the snow and drove off.
“Domestic violence is one of the biggest challenges facing our tribal communities and Native American women, in particular, experience this type of violence at a disproportionately high rate. During the month of October, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we honor the survivors of domestic violence and recommit our efforts to bring perpetrators like Mr. Kingbird to justice,” United States Attorney Erica MacDonald said.
