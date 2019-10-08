Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Going through security at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport gets easier starting Tuesday.
The airport is opening the south security checkpoint for everyone to use.
Since August, only travelers with TSA Precheck have been allowed to use it due to construction.
Things are returning to normal two months ahead of schedule, and it couldn’t come at a better time as MEA is just a week away.
Many families use the annual teacher’s conference as a chance to take a quick vacation.
You must log in to post a comment.