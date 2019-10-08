ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 62-year-old woman is recovering after being assaulted early Tuesday morning in St. Paul.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, the attack occurred near Como Lake around 5:30 a.m.
Authorities say the woman was walking around the lake when a man popped out of the bushes near a part of the walking path where the lights were out.
Police say that’s when another man grabbed her from behind. The victim told police that one of the men then held a handgun to her head and demanded that she give him her belongings. She then started screaming and bit one of the men in the arm, and the armed man hit her in the head with the gun.
The woman was able to break free and the men ran away. Authorities say the victim suffered a laceration to her head but declined medical treatment.
Police say a K9 attempted to track the suspects but did not find them.
No arrests have been made. If you have any information please contact St. Paul Police.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.