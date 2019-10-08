NEW YORK (AP/WCCO) — The parent company of Toys R Us is turning to a rival to restart its e-commerce business ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Tru Kids Brands is teaming up with Minneapolis-based discounter Target Corp. to relaunch Toysrus.com, according to a joint release.
The site, which launched Tuesday, features product reviews and directs browsers to a buy button at Target.com to complete the purchase.
“Target’s leadership in toys, digital and fulfillment are an unbeatable platform for Toys“R”Us to reconnect with their fans while we introduce them to the ease and convenience of shopping at Target,” said Nikhil Nayar, senior vice president of merchandising, Target. “By applying our capabilities in a new way with Toys“R”Us, we can serve even more toy shoppers, drive new growth, and build on our toy leadership.”
The moves come as the first two new Toys R Us stores — one in Houston, the other in Paramus, New Jersey — will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.
Target.com will also power online sales in the new Toys R Us experiential retail stores.
