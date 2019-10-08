



— There was disappointment Monday night at Target Field. But even into the early morning in the Twins clubhouse, there was enough time to reflect on a season that they will never forget.

The New York Yankees are what the Twins want to be. They didn’t miss their spots this series. But as the fans said goodbye to a game and a season, the players remembered what was.

“That was the most fun baseball season I’ve ever had, and I think a lot of guys can say that in here,” said catcher Mitch Garver. “So many memories. There was something special that happened, it seemed like, almost every day. We were crushing this league for a long time.”

It was the summer of the long ball, and the summer of 101 wins. They saw the young grow up, and a veteran named Nelson Cruz lead. That’s what happens when you get it right most of the time. A maturation takes place, and that matters.

“There’s so much to look back on,” said pitcher Jake Odorizzi. “If you go look at the start of the season until now, and it’s like there’s so much that happened in between there. You saw players grow, you saw guys come into their own.”

And in time, the take away from 2019 will be simple: that was one entertaining season of baseball.

“What an amazing season it was, and it was very special for me, and I’ve told the guys as much,” said manager Rocco Baldelli. “And I hope every single person in that clubhouse feels as proud as I do right now.”