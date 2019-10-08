



The Trump administration says the city of Minneapolis is trying to make the president’s campaign pay a security fee for using Target Center for Thursday’s rally.

The administration says the city billed Target Center for the cost of the visit – upwards of $530,000 – and the venue tried passing the cost onto the Trump campaign.

WCCO tried getting clarification from the city on those points but have yet to hear back.

Late Monday night, Trump retweeted his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, who accused Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of “abusing his power” to block Trump supporters from seeing the president at Target Center.

The radical Mayor of Minneapolis, @Jacob_Frey, is abusing his power in an attempt to block the President’s supporters from seeing him speak on Thursday. We refuse to be bullied by a left-winger resister & won’t let him stifle the speech of @realDonaldTrump or his supporters! pic.twitter.com/ATnJNBRvFG — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 8, 2019

“This is an outrageous abuse of power by a liberal mayor trying to deny the rights of his own city’s residents just because he hates the President,” Parscale said in a statement. “People want to hear from their President, and no mayor looking to beef up his resume for a run for higher office should stand in the way.”

In the statement, the Trump campaign threatened legal action.

This is just one more conversation starter ahead of Thursday’s rally. Already, the event is expected to draw protesters.

Last month, Frey said he doesn’t want Trump in the city. On Tuesday, Trump fired back, calling Frey a “lightweight mayor.” Frey responded Tuesday with a “yawn.”

Yawn… Welcome to Minneapolis where we pay our bills, we govern with integrity, and we love all of our neighbors. https://t.co/v1cXvoD9uR — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) October 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Trump’s supporters, like volunteer Lisa Schneegan, say it’s really important Trump comes to the inner city.

“That’s really where we have to win hearts and minds,” she said. “Once he shows that he’s ready to take on the belly of the beast, I think it’s gonna be a huge thing for the campaign.”

From a security standpoint, the city says this is an all-hands-on-deck situation, so expect to see extra patrols.

Target Center plans to hire additional detail as well.