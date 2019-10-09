Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is dead after a crash Wednesday evening near Elko New Market, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
At about 5:20 p.m., a Ford Econoline van was going southbound on Interstate 35 near 260th Street in New Market Township when the driver merged in front of a semi truck. The van clipped the front corner of the semi, causing the van to spin into the median and roll.
The van’s driver, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The state patrol’s investigation is on-going. The names of both drivers have not been released.
