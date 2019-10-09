



[Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reversed the name of Abdirahman Farah. WCCO apologizes for the error.]

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man accused of killing one person and injuring another in Minneapolis last Wednesday has been arrested in Connecticut and charged with murder.

Hennepin County officials say Abdirahman Farah, 22, is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Authorities say Farah was attempting to flee the country when he was apprehended at a Connecticut airport.

According to the complaint, the incident happened Oct. 2 outside the Cedars 94 apartments on East Franklin Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Police reportedly received multiple reports of gunfire and responded to the scene.

At the same the same time the shooting was reported on East Franklin Avenue, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg about four blocks northeast on the 2500 block of Riverside Avenue. The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

Upon arrival to the scene at Franklin Avenue, officers discovered another man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the man who was shot in the leg identified the shooter as Farah. Video surveillance shows a man matching the appearance of Farah talking with the two victims and an unidentified woman before the shooting. The complaint says the man who was eventually killed appeared to be trying to deescalate the situation, allegedly leading Farah to retrieve a gun from a parked vehicle.

Farah allegedly shot at the victims multiple times, then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Further investigation revealed Farah may have been upset that the unidentified woman was with the two victims.

Farah faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for murder and seven years for assault.