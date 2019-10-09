MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman has been charged with damaging a car in Eagan wearing a mask of the “Batman” villain the Joker.
According to Dakota County court documents, officers were discharged to a car Friday at the city’s transit ramp. Two witnesses reported sitting in the backseat of the vehicle when one suspect, wearing a gray sweatshirt and a Joker mask, broke the passenger side windows, the exterior mirrors and the windshield with what is believed to be a hatchet.
Another witness then approached the car and told the suspect to stop. The two then ran off down stairs in the ramp.
The suspect was later apprehended and identified as Tazara Oliver of Eagan. Oliver told authorities she did not remember much from the incident. A Joker mask and hatchet were located on Oliver, who was also identified by the two witnesses.
Officers also apprehended the third witness, who said he told Oliver to leave the area to avoid getting into trouble
Oliver has been charged with first-degree criminal damage to property. Damages are estimated to be more than $1,000.
