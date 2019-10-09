MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – When President Donald Trump holds his “Keep America Great” rally at Target Center on Thursday, First Avenue says it’ll donate all of that night’s profits to Planned Parenthood.
A spokesperson for the famous downtown Minneapolis club, which is just across the street from Target Center, told CBS News that the club will donate profits from First Avenue, its smaller, adjacent venue, 7th Street Entry, and restaurant, The Depot Tavern, to Planned Parenthood North Central States.
The owners decided to keep the club open despite the expected protests and heightened security in the area. In a statement, First Avenue’s CEO told the Pioneer Press that the policies of Trump’s administration conflict with the club’s core values.
Playing First Avenue’s main room Thursday will be the California rock band the Oh Sees. At the 7th Street Entry will be the Maryland reggae band Ballyhoo!
The president’s visit to the City of Lakes has come with considerable controversy, from disputes over police attending in uniform to questions about who will pay for all the extra security.
On Tuesday, Trump and Mayor Jacob Frey got into a Twitter spat over the security costs. The city tried to get the campaign to pay over half a million dollars upfront to cover the costs for the extra officers. The president accused the mayor of trying to “price out free speech” and shut down the rally.
As of Wednesday, it appears the city will foot the $530,000 bill for security, although the mayor says he’ll seek a reimbursement for the expensive security costs.
