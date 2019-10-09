



A day before President Donald Trump was slated to hold a rally in downtown Minneapolis, some of his supporters protested at the office of Mayor Jacob Frey, who sparred with the president on Twitter this week over security costs of the rally.

The group Minnesota Trump Victory protested Wednesday at the mayor’s office, with a few people on the third floor of Minneapolis City Hall around lunchtime. Frey was not in the building. According to his office, he was celebrating Yom Kippur with his family.

The protesters say that Frey is abusing his power as mayor and trying to stop the rally by forcing the campaign to pay more than half a million dollars in security costs. The president, as well as the Republican Party of Minnesota, attacked the mayor this week using the same language.

On Tuesday, Frey and Trump threw barbed tweets at each other, with the president accusing the mayor of trying to “price out free speech” and calling him a “lightweight” politician.

“Yawn,” Frey responded. “Welcome to Minneapolis where we pay our bills, we govern with integrity, and we love all our neighbors.”

The feud stemmed from a push by the city to make the Trump campaign pay $530,000 upfront for security costs for extra officers at the Target Center rally. But AEG, the company that runs Target Center, declined to pass the bill onto the Trump campaign.

As it stands Wednesday, the city looks to foot the security bill, although Frey says he’ll seek reimbursement for the city.

Meanwhile at Target Center, the Trump campaign has begun to set up for Thursday’s rally. The event is expected to draw thousands of supporters, as well as protesters, to downtown Minneapolis.

Minnesota has often been in Trump’s Twitter feed in recent months, particularly as he’s taken aim at Rep. Ilhan Omar, projecting her and other congresswomen of color as the new face of Democratic politics that he stands against.

Several times, the president has predicted that he’ll win Minnesota in 2020. In the last election, he narrowly lost the state to Hillary Clinton.

Minnesota hasn’t voted red since 1972, when Richard Nixon smashed George McGovern, winning all but one state, Massachusetts.