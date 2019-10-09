MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The militia-style group The Oath Keepers is asking for volunteers to protect President Donald Trump supporters attending the campaign rally in downtown Minneapolis Thursday.
The Oath Keepers, which the Southern Poverty Law Center calls “one of the largest radical antigovernment groups in the U.S. today,” say Trump supporters need protection from “Antifa and other radical, America hating leftists” that the group expects to disrupt the rally.
“Calling all Oath Keepers, veterans, bikers, three percenters, and other capable patriots! We need you to step up and help protect Trump Supporters at the upcoming Trump Campaign rally in Minneapolis, MN this Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019,” the group said on its Facebook page.
Related: Expect Business, Road Closures Ahead of Thursday’s Trump Rally
On its website, the group says the Oath Keepers “is a non-partisan association of current and formerly serving military, police, and first responders, who pledge to fulfill the oath all military and police take to ‘defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’”
You must log in to post a comment.