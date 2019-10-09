Comments
MAKINEN, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Louis County say they’re investigating suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a Makinen man.
According to the sheriff’s office, 47-year-old Frank Gerald Meyer was found dead inside a home Tuesday afternoon, following a call requesting a welfare check.
Authorities are currently on scene and awaiting results from a preliminary autopsy.
Anyone with information regarding Meyer’s death is urged to call the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tip line at 877-996-6222.
You must log in to post a comment.