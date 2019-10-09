MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking for a mouthwatering fast food meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fast food spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
1. Sushi Takatsu
Topping the list is Sushi Takatsu. Located at 733 Marquette Ave., Suite 225, in Downtown West, the sushi bar and fast food spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated restaurant of its kind in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp.
2. Lu’s Sandwiches
Next up is Whittier’s Lu’s Sandwiches, situated at 2624 Nicollet Ave. South. With four stars out of 331 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese and fast food spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. La Loma Tamales
La Loma Tamales, a Mexican fast food spot in Midtown Phillips, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 72 Yelp reviews. Head over to 920 E. Lake St., Midtown Global Market to see for yourself.
4. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
Over in Prospect Park, check out Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, which has earned four stars out of 145 reviews on Yelp. You can find the fast food spot at 825 Washington Ave. SE, Suite 104.
You must log in to post a comment.