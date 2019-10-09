  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hoodline, La Loma Tamales, Lu's Sandwiches, Minneapolis News, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Sushi Takatsu


MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking for a mouthwatering fast food meal near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fast food spots around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Sushi Takatsu

Photo: grace n./Yelp

Topping the list is Sushi Takatsu. Located at 733 Marquette Ave., Suite 225, in Downtown West, the sushi bar and fast food spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated restaurant of its kind in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lu’s Sandwiches

Photo: susan y./Yelp

Next up is Whittier’s Lu’s Sandwiches, situated at 2624 Nicollet Ave. South. With four stars out of 331 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese and fast food spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. La Loma Tamales

Photo: michelle q./Yelp

La Loma Tamales, a Mexican fast food spot in Midtown Phillips, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 72 Yelp reviews. Head over to 920 E. Lake St., Midtown Global Market to see for yourself.

4. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Photo: jonathan l./Yelp

Over in Prospect Park, check out Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, which has earned four stars out of 145 reviews on Yelp. You can find the fast food spot at 825 Washington Ave. SE, Suite 104.

Comments