MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have been known for struggles in the kicking position for the past few years, but kicker Dan Bailey notched a perfect performance against the Giants Sunday – and it did not go unnoticed.
The Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday at noon.
On Wednesday morning, the team announced Bailey has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in week 5.
Bailey was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points against the Giants — 14 points total. It’s his highest total as a member of the Vikings.
It’s the fourth such honor of Bailey’s career, with the previous three honors happening during his time with the Dallas Cowboys.
