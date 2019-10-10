  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Enbridge Energy has offered the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa at least $24 million to settle a lawsuit the tribe filed to shut down and remove the Line 5 pipeline from its reservation.

But, tribal leaders say their position against the pipeline remains unchanged. Line 5 carries up to 540,000 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids each day from Superior to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports Enbridge is offering $12 million to settle claims over expired easements on tribal land as well as $10 million that would follow startup of a new Line 5 route outside the reservation. Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge would also pay the tribe $2 million annually until the pipeline’s operation is no longer in use on the reservation.

