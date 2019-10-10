Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Fire Department says a minivan slammed into a residence Thursday in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
No one was hurt, but seven residents have been displaced as a result of th
It happened on the 1000 block of Edgerton Street at about 2 p.m. Crews stabilized the building and removed the van.
e crash. Police are investigating.
