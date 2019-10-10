Filed Under:Local TV, St. Paul Fire Department, St. Paul News, St. Paul Police


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Fire Department says a minivan slammed into a residence Thursday in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

(credit: CBS)

It happened on the 1000 block of Edgerton Street at about 2 p.m. Crews stabilized the building and removed the van.

No one was hurt, but seven residents have been displaced as a result of the crash. Police are investigating.

Comments