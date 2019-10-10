Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wash your hands and cover those coughs — flu season has arrived in Minnesota.
Doctors started seeing sporadic cases last week, mostly in the Twin Cities and southeastern Minnesota.
No one’s had to stay in the hospital, but at least one school suffered an outbreak.
It’s not too late to protect yourself with a flu shot. Click here to find the closest place to get a shot near you.
