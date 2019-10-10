MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota entrepreneur Mike Lindell, one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent local supporters, was a featured speaker at the president’s “Keep America Great” rally Thursday night in Minneapolis.
The MyPillow CEO took the stage at the Target Center ahead of the president’s speech, praising him for a booming economy, saying that he supported Trump on “faith, hope and promises in 2016, but now we have proof of concept.”
Lindell also urged the crowd to do what they could to convince the rest of Minnesota — “your neighbors and your friends” — that Trump’s is the “greatest administration in history,” and called Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence “the greatest President and Vice-President in U.S. History.”
“Each and every one of us needs to go all-in,” Lindell added.
Lindell, a significant donor who has appeared at rallies for the president in the past, was a guest this week on WCCO Sunday Morning. He said told Esme Murphy that the president is trying to do great things for the state, saying he’s “the hardest worker in the country.”
“He’s down to earth. If you know him, he cares about everyone,” Lindell said.
Lindell first met then-candidate Trump in the summer of 2016.
