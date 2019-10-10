Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The forecast for President Donald Trump’s rally in Minneapolis Thursday looks to be wet but mild.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says highs Thursday evening in downtown Minneapolis will be in the low 60s with steady rain. Isolated thunderstorms are possible.
Motorists heading home from downtown Minneapolis should expect a slow ride, considering the road closures for the president’s rally.
Overnight, a cold front will sweep over Minnesota, dropping temperatures into the 30s and 40s. Snow is expected to fall in northwestern Minnesota, continuing into the weekend. Winter storm warnings have been issued for the area.
By Saturday morning, up to 6 inches of snow could stack up in areas around the Red River Valley. A few flakes could also fall in the Twin Cities this weekend.
