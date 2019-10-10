Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A closure that was planned for Interstate 35W south of downtown Minneapolis has been cancelled.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, crews finished their work on Wednesday.
Furthermore, the planned closure for Friday so crews could paint the 40th Street bridge will be postponed due to impending weather.
The stretch of north lanes between Highway 62 and I-94 will be closed next from 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
