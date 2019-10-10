  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A year ago, the estate overseeing the affairs of the late Minneapolis rock star Prince said they would not give President Trump permission to play any Prince music at any campaign event.

When Trump appeared in Minneapolis Thursday night, the song “Purple Rain” could clearly be heard playing from speakers prior to the arrival of the evening’s speakers.

Because of that, the Twitter account for Prince brought receipts, and tweeted that, “President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

The tweet contained a photo of a letter confirming that nearly one year ago to date, the campaign promised to “not use Prince’s music in connection with its activities going forward.”

